Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,260. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

