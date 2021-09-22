Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,636. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

