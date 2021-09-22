DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $38.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,414. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

