DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $38.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,414. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.