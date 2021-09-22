Short Interest in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Decreases By 26.3%

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Pyxus International stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Pyxus International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.