Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $67.82

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,983.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

