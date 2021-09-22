Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $67.82

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.82.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NUVA opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,983.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.