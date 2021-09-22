KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 425,958 shares in the last quarter.

KAHC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

