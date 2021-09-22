Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Target Price at $67.75

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

