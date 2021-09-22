Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.77 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $62.52 or 0.00148115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.87 or 0.00499550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.44 or 0.02625927 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

