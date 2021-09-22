Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 187.07% from the company’s previous close.

IVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 1,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $538.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.36. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inventiva will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

