ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $779,715.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

