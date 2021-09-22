Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,800” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

LON DGE traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,508 ($45.83). 650,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,528.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,363.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57).

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,888 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

