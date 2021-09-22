Creditcoin Price Down 10% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008581 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $7.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

