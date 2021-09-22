Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $47.86

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TASK opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.