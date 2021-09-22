Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Shares Down 0.6%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.79. 6,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.