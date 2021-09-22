Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Repay reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Repay by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.24 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.