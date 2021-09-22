Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) shares traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. 126,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 127,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

