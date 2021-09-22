MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Up 28.9%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)’s stock price was up 28.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50.

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

