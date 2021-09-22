Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.43.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

