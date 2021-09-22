Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 206.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 65,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

