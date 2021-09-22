SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.57

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.57 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.70). SIG shares last traded at GBX 49.86 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,752,279 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.59.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

