Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,248,642 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.