Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as low as C$4.05. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 496,391 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.19.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

