Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

