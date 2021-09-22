Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.92 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $7,335,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

