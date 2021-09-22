Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,446 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

