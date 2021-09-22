SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $78,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,534,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.