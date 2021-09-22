Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 106,314 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,314 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

