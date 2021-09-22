JustInvest LLC Purchases 4,584 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.