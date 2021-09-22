Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $381,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $9,147,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $422.50 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $206.91 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

