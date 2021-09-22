Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after acquiring an additional 215,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 307,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 89,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of JHG opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

