Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

