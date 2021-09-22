Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 5,235 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.