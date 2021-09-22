Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after buying an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.