CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,278,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 673,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $334.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

