Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.73. 42,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 71,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,941,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,996,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,916,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.