Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.01 and traded as high as C$22.08. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 85,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$287,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,449. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares in the company, valued at C$2,346,656.40.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.