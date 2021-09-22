Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Shares Down 3.2%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

About Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

