The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DSGX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

