Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Short Interest Update

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PRXM remained flat at $$1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Proxim Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS.

