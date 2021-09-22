Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) dropped 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 1,174,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,181,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $574,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

