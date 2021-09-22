Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

