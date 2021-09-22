SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

