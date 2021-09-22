TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 87.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

