Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

