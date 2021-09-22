Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,599.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

