Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Shares Down 0.8%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMNSF. HSBC upgraded Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

