Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.24 and last traded at $89.24. Approximately 1,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFTPF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Afterpay in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

