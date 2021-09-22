Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) PT at €22.79

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.79 ($26.81).

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €17.22 ($20.26) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.96 and a 200-day moving average of €17.30.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.