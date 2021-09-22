Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 8,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

About Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

