Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $302.22

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.22.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,525,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,180,000.

MNDY opened at $367.33 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $425.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.45.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

